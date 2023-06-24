New life-saving feature popping up at beaches around Manistee County

Beaches around Manistee County are adding a new feature to save lives.

The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Program held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday as they work to install life vest loaner stations at beaches across the county.

Members of the Manistee Area Leadership Program were tasked back in September to come up with a community service project that they believe will benefit the community. After a visit to the Coast Guard Station in Manistee, the group was focused on improving water safety in Manistee County.

A member of the program, Kendra Dula, said, “we thought what could we do in this area to address those concerns about water safety, and how can we implement something in our county to address some of those concerns.”

And that’s where the idea for the life vest loaner stations came up.

The life vest loaner station is based on the honor system. Anyone who comes to the beach to recreate, but may have forgotten a life vest can now use one from the station and return it after use.

There are seven stations around the county with three around the city of Manistee as well as one in Arcadia, Onekama, Bear Lake and Filer Township. Each station comes equipped with more than a dozen life vests in various sizes.

The Commanding Officer at the Coast Guard Station in Manistee, CWO. Nicholas Gera, said there were 35 drowning incidents in Lake Michigan last year, with five already being reported this year. He said he’s hopeful the life vest stations will lower those numbers.

“We can’t quantify the amount of lives saved, but I know that this project, with these locations all over the county, based at beaches and the boat ramps, will in fact save lives,” CWO. Gera predicted.

The group says they’re happy to be a part of something that will benefit the community for years to come and hope to add more in the future.

“We’re really excited to be a part of something that’s going to make a lasting impact in our community. Something that’s not just a one and done project, something that’s going to make a real difference and have a lasting impact,” Dula said