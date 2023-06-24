International Bridge Walk returns after hiatus

After a few year hiatus due to the pandemic, the International Bridge Walk took place Saturday morning with around 500 people participating.

The event started back in 1987. It represents the friendship between the two Soo’s.

The walk started at the Norris Center at Lake Superior State University, and ended at the Customs Plaza on the north end of the bridge in Canada.

Busses then transported those from the U.S. back to LSSU.

The three mile trek over the bridge for the walkers was something they will always remember.

“It’s something I have done since I was little. My mom and my family kind of made it a tradition,” said 11-year-old Olivia Rathwell from Sault, Canada. “It’s just beautiful.”

It was Sara Spychalski’s first time walking the bridge. She hails from Sault, Michigan.

“it’s a unique opportunity to see Canada the U.S. and see the bridge,” Spychalski said. “It’s to kind of enjoy something new.”

The bridge was completely back open to traffic by 10:30.