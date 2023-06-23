Top News: Dog stolen from home but returned several days later - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. Owner: Zella the dog returns home

The Traverse City Police Department asked for help in finding Zella after the dog was taken by an unknown person Saturday, and on Wednesday, the dog was returned, the owner said. Police say the dog was taken from the 800 block of Carver on June 17 around 7:30 p.m. The police department provided a video of the incident, recorded by a nearby security camera.

Advertisement

2. Daycare owner throwing temper tantrum caught on camera

A shocking confrontation with a Fife Lake daycare and a grandmother ended with a diaper tossed at a baby and another object thrown in their direction before leaving. The shocking experience happened Tuesday when the baby’s grandma went to drop off her grandkids at Little Feet Daycare in Fife Lake. Ferol Skaggs said it started off with a question to the daycare owner, but quickly turned into an intense confrontation that involved a soiled diaper and a shoe being tossed in their direction.

QUIZ: Take our weekly 9&10 News quiz!

3. 7 things to do to stay safe from lightning

Advertisement

In 2001, National Lightning Safety Awareness Week was started by meteorologist John Jensenius. Since the campaign launched to educate the public on staying safe from lightning, data shows that lightning deaths have decreased from nearly 55 deaths a year to under 30 between 2001 and 2020. Between 2013 and 2023, so far, 177 men and 50 women have been killed by lightning. Here’s how to stay safe.

4. Traverse City man pulled over for seatbelt violation, MSP arrests him for weapons and drugs

Michigan State Police Gaylord Post officials said Wednesday that a convicted felon was re-arrested after a traffic stop. On June 19 around 8:15 p.m., a trooper from the Gaylord Post conducted a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation on US-131 in Mancelona. The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Traverse City man, did not have a driver’s license, troopers said.

5. 68-year-old motorcyclist killed in Emmet Co. crash

Advertisement

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday around 5:23 p.m., Emmet County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic accident on US 31 west of North County Road in Littlefield Township, according to Sheriff Pete Wallin. A 1997 Honda Motorcycle, driven by Larry Jessick, 68, of Oden, was westbound on US 31 near the Oden Fish Hatchery when he was struck from behind by a 2011 Subaru Outback, deputies said. The Outback was driven by Jennifer Buskirk, 55, of Alanson, deputies said.

6. Motorcycle driver hospitalized after deer dashes into the road

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a motorcycle driver was hurt in an accident with a deer. Wallin said a 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by Bryan Helminiak, 37, of Boyne Falls, was northbound on US 131 just north of Bear River Road when a deer ran in front of him.

7. Update: I-75 near Sault Ste. Marie reopened after sinkhole

Advertisement

Interstate 75 southbound between Easterday Avenue and Three Mile Road near Sault Ste. Marie was temporarily closed after a sinkhole appeared, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday morning. MDOT crews worked quickly to reopen the road the same day.

8. Future of Ludington’s Gus Macker up in the air

The Gus Macker 3 on 3 basketball tournament just wrapped up in Ludington and after decades of being in the city, it might be its final one there. Last week, the Chamber Alliance of Mason County released a statement saying they would no longer manage the event after this year but the owner of Gus Macker, Scott McNeal, said it’s not over yet. He still has hope the tournament will stay in Ludington.

9. Nearly 100,000 Michigan businesses and homes will be upgraded with high-speed internet

On Tuesday the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) announced initial recommendations for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program. The program will provide $238 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fun to support providing internet to at least 106,000 homes and businesses in the state of Michigan.

10. Michigan man ID’d as person who pushed women off cliff at German castle

Police in southern Germany said Monday that an American tourist who was pushed into a ravine during an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which her 21-year-old friend was killed has been released from the hospital. The 22-year-old woman had tried to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her friend after luring them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint overlooking the famous castle, which draws more than a million tourists every year. The older woman fell nearly 165 feet down a steep slope but was able to leave the hospital Friday, police spokesperson Holger Stabik said.