State police need your help finding this missing teen

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post on Friday said they need the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

State police are searching for a runaway, 14-year-old Gage Kuriger from the Buckley area.

He was last seen at 7:10 a.m. Friday morning on County Road 633 near Buckley wearing a gray sweatshirt/blue/white, undershirt, pajama pants and red backpack.

Advertisement

He is approximately 4′9″ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the MSP Traverse City Post at (231) 938- 0714 or call 911.



