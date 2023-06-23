Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market in Traverse City temporarily moves to Old Town Deck

A temporary change is coming to a popular Traverse City staple.

Starting Saturday, the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market will move to the Old Town Deck. This will allow crews to work on their regular spot at Parking Lot B.

The market always moves to the Old Town Lot during the Cherry Festival, but this will be an extended relocation.

The Traverse City DDA says that you can still buy all your go-to local foods from the market during this time.

“Nothing new. It’s just a new spot. We’re still going have all your favorite vendors down there selling all your great stuff, and it’s obviously getting to July now so we’ve got a lot of great stuff down there at the market. Come out and see us at the Old Town deck,” Art Bukowski, the TC DDA Communications and Outreach, director said.

The next five markets will be at the Old Town Deck and will return to Parking Lot B after July 8.