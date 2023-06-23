QUIZ: Take our weekly 9&10 News quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Note: Clicking on the link below will take you to a new tab.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here!

Advertisement

RELATED:

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

7 things to do to stay safe from lightning

Advertisement

Marshall’s fudge in Mackinaw City celebrating 100 years

Owner: Zella the dog returns home

Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political show ‘The Five’

Detroit Lions introduce new alternate helmet

Advertisement

Spreading Wings at The Butterfly House and Bug Zoo

Do you have a pet emergency preparedness kit? State police urge owners to make them

Singer and Songwriter Drew Hale from Kingsley Working with Country Star Lainey Wilson

9 and 10 Video of Amazing Softball Catch Makes ESPN Top 10

Advertisement

Thirty-one local baseball players earn All-State honors























