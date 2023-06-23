New trail guide released for Sleeping Bear Dunes after 29 years

A new trail guide for the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has been released.

A 40-page guide is now available and it’s the first guide update in 29 years. It covers 15 trails in Leelanau and Benzie Counties.

Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes says it’s a perfect way for tourists and regulars alike to discover something new.

“You may have missed some of the things, you know along the way that you’ve just never seen before. But we partnered with Michigan Trail Maps dot com, and they provided some great information and great photography. So it’s very detailed and will tell you everything,” Bonnie Bastian, a member of Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, said.

The new detailed maps will replace the old hand drawn ones.

And if you would like to pick up a new trail guide, you can find out where to get them here.