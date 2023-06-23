House OKs camera to automatically take picture of plate, send ticket if you’re speeding in work zone

A speeding ticket without ever getting pulled over. That’s what’s possible if a new pair of bills makes it through Lansing.

The House passed two bills Thursday that would allow the state to put up traffic enforcement cameras in work zones. If the cameras catch a driver going more than 10 miles an hour over the limit, a ticket may be sent to their house.

If passed it will allow MDOT and the Michigan State Police to place cameras at work zones, ones that don’t have concrete barriers between the traffic and the workers.

If they catch a speeder, the plate is captured and the registered owner of the vehicle is sent a warning the first time, a $150 fine the second and a $300 fine the third time. If somebody else is driving the car? It’s on the owner to file a rebuttal affidavit.

One person who is happy to see this decision is Helen Alvesteffer, her son Andre was killed by a driver while he was working in 2018.

“As a matter of fact, the night before I told him, ‘Hey keep your head up, keep your head up and watch your surroundings’ and he’s like, ‘Oh yes, mom, I know,’” said Alvesteffer.

Andre was killed while his coworker was critically injured.

“We don’t know what speed or anything but it was over,” said Alvesteffer. “Way over the limit.”

The sponsors of the bills say they aren’t aimed to be punitive but to change habits. Speed is a major factor in most of these deaths.

“You know people are on their phones and not paying attention and in a hurry,” said Alvesteffer. “So you can see what can happen in just one second.”

Tying these bills to the recently signed distracted driving laws are meant to cut down road deaths greatly, and save mothers like Helen from burying their 20-year-old sons.

“Not worth it. It’s not worth flying through there,” said Alvesteffer. “There’s other people out there, so many more get killed than we know.”

According to the CDC, an average of 120 road workers are killed each year in the United States.