Haley’s Hot Takes: Carrie Fisher, Bebe Rexha, And More!

Another Friday, Another Hot Take!

If you are heading to Boston anytime be sure to visit the “Friends” real life café! You can act like your favorite character and maybe even sing Smelly Cat!

The late Carrie Fisher’s new movie that is coming out today! It is called “Wonderwell” and was made a few weeks before the actresses death. The film’s release was put on hold because of the pandemic and of her death. I am excited to see!

The pop singer Bebe Rexha had to make a bad trip the hospital this past week because of a “fan”. During her concert in Manhattan, a concert goer threw their phone at her face. She was rushed to the hospital and got stiches. The man who did it got charged with assault. I think that is so crazy!! I do not think singers owe their audience anything.

Lastly, Pete Davidson was charged for reckless driving this week after crashing his car into a house! This incident happened in March and the Beverly Hills Police has just connected him to the event. Officials say that no one was injured and that the incident was a result of speeding. Oh Pete!!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!