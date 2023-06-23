Dog dies in drunken-driving accident in Sault Ste. Marie, police say

A one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Sault Ste. Marie left the driver with minor injuries, but a dog that was in the truck died, officials said.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on Oak Street near West 20th Street.

City police say the driver was eastbound on Oak Street when the truck crossed the center line, then went off the road and into some trees. Firefighters were able to get out the driver but had to use the jaws of life to get to the dog, who unfortunately was declared dead, they said.

Advertisement

Police said the driver was arrested for drunken driving.

Officials said the scene was cleared around 9:20 a.m.



