Carbliss brings guilt-free cocktails to elevate your summer

For us Michiganders we love to get out in the summer and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. We want to have a good time and not have our drinks slow us down.

That was a huge problem for Adam and Amanda, creators of Carbliss as they found themselves spending way too much time prepping and making drinks that they were losing out on those precious moments that are so important.

This need in the community for a guilt-free alcoholic beverage that was as convenient as it was delicious led to Adam and Amanda launching the Carbliss brand of premium vodka and tequila cocktails.

Advertisement

Whether you are chilling on the beach with an ice cold Carbliss Margarita, hitting the links with their pineapple flavor, or mixing the Cranberry and Lemon-Lime for a refreshing limeade, you can’t go wrong with Carbliss.

For more information or to place an online order (they ship to Michigan!) visit DrinkCarbliss.com.