Three Charged in Petition Forgery Ring That Upended Gubernatorial Race

Three people have officially been charged as the leaders of a forgery ring that lead five Republican candidates to get booted from the Governor’s race last year.

In May 2022, five of the 10 candidates for Governor on the Republican side were ruled ineligible due to not having enough valid petition signatures. Their entries were rife with forgeries, according to the state Board of Elections. Once the fake signatures were thrown out, the five candidates, Perry Johnson, James Craig, Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, and Michael Markey, were dropped.

Shawn Wilmoth, Jamie Wilmoth-Goodin, and Willie Reed are charged with defrauding the campaigns.

“These signatures ran the gamut from really suspicious looking to flagrant forgeries,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel at a press conference announcing the charges Thursday morning.

It began as the largest primary field in state history, until May 23, 2022 when half the field was ruled ineligible.

“It was a tough day,” said Brown. “Ten months worth of work gone in 30 seconds.”

Thousands of signatures in the petitions entered by the candidates were deemed forged, done primarily by two companies hired by candidates to collect.

“I was collecting signatures in various other areas of the state, but needed some help over in the metro Detroit area,” said Brown. “That’s what the same thing with some of the a lot of the late entrants into the race.”

Nessel says desperation and lack of experience left the candidates open for attack.

“The defendants, through their companies, knowingly and falsely, misrepresented their ability, and ultimately their efforts, to deliver nominating petition signatures for nine Michigan campaigns who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Nessel.

These firms were paid per signature, sometimes as much as $12-20 each. Nessel says these three were paid more than $700,000 dollars.

“The allegations are that Sean Wilmoth, Jamie Wilmoth-Goodin, and Willie Reid knowingly and intentionally deceived their clients, took their money, provided fabricated petition signatures, and delivered them as a quality product of their companies,” said Nessel.

The Wilmoths have been arrested. Nessel says Reid is out of the state and being searched for by US Marshals.

The defendants are charged as follows:

SHAWN WILMOTH, owner/operator of First Choice LLC and co-owner of Mack Douglas LLC

1 count, Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony,

8 counts, Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony,

3 counts, False Pretenses, $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony,

2 counts, False Pretenses, $50,000 or more, a 15-year felony,

3 counts, False Pretenses, $20,000 or more, a 15-year felony,

8 counts, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony,

1 count, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, $1,000 or more, a 5-year felony, and

1 count, Larceny by Conversion, $1,000 or more, a 5-year felony.

WILLIE REED, owner/operator of Petitions Reed LLC and co-owner of Mack Douglas LLC

1 count, Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony,

8 counts, Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony,

3 counts, False Pretenses, $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony,

2 counts, False Pretenses, $50,000 or more, a 15-year felony,

3 counts, False Pretenses, $20,000 or more, a 15-year felony,

8 counts, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony,

1 count, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, $1,000 or more, a 5-year felony, and

1 count, Larceny by Conversion, $1,000 or more, a 5-year felony.

JAMIE WILMOTH-GOODIN

1 count, Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony,

8 counts, Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony,

3 counts, False Pretenses, $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony,

2 counts, False Pretenses, $50,000 or more, a 15-year felony,

3 counts, False Pretenses, $20,000 or more, a 15-year felony, and

8 counts, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony.

“We did do some vetting and we did talk around,” said Brandenburg. “We talked to people who thought they were insiders in the state, that said we have used and are seeing a lot of their stuff in here.”

Six gubernatorial candidates and three judicial candidates used these firms but Nessel says the victims stretch further than them and more charges are to come.

“Both the citizens and the candidates were defrauded,” said Brown. “I think it’s a good day for the state of Michigan.”

“This seems to be a very good step in that direction,” said Brandenburg. “I was very encouraged that Attorney General Nessel said this is not the end.”