REMC hosts esports camp in Traverse City for 5th-8th graders

Who doesn’t love cool tech, and who wouldn’t want to attend a cool tech camp?

Well that is exactly what middle school kid got the chance to do the last few days in Traverse City.

REMC decided that this year they wanted to take on an esports camp. Sixteen fifth through eighth graders are able to learn the ins and outs of high school, collegiate, pro esports, competition and sportsmanship.

And Michael Stevens got the opportunity to go and talk to these kids Thursday and learn more about the esports camp.