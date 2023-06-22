Northport car show featured in documentary coming to Bay Theatre

“Detroit: The City of Hot Rods and Muscle Cars” is a made in Michigan film, coming to the Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay on June 25.

The film created by Keith Famie is part of the Bay Theatre’s car week, starting June 23.

Keith Famie will be present for questions and answers during the event, along with 10 hot rods from the Suttons Bay area.

Even though the showings are sold out, you can still get your tickets to see other movies about cars for their car week, such as “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Bullet.”

Find out more about the fun filled times you can enjoy at the theatre and M-22 from Rick Andrews from the Bay Theatre.