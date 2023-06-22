New solar system and battery storage coming to the Traverse City Wastewater Treatment Plant

The city of Traverse City has been awarded a Low Carbon Infrastructure Enhancement and Development grant from the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The $1.6 million grant will go towards purchasing and installing a solar system and battery storage for the Traverse City Wastewater Treatment Plant. The battery energy storage system would allow for power to be used only when the power is needed and would help replace the use of fossil fuels with renewable energy.

This is projected to save the city over a million dollars over a 25 year lifespan and reduce CO2 emissions by 300 metric tons per year.

“Looking at our carbon footprint, decreasing that where we can with city facilities. The wastewater treatment plant is the largest user of electricity in the city of all our facilities owned by the city, so it’s a good step in the right direction to meet their goals,” Art Krueger, the TC Director of Municipal Utilities, said.

The city is still working to identify the remaining $235,000 for the $1.9 million project.