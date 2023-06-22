Manistee Area Leadership Program brings safer beaches to Manistee County

If you’re headed to the beach for a fun, summer day, the last thing you want is the day to end with a drowning.

Now, Manistee County will be equipped with seven stations that will provide life vests to use on the water, for free.

Locations will include Onekama, Bear Lake, 1st Street Beach, and 5th Avenue Beach.

To celebrate the completion of the new safety features to the beaches, there will be a grand opening event.

On June 23, at 3:30 join the Manistee Leadership Program along with other area programs and business at 5th Avenue Beach in Manistee.

To discuss the event and the importance of the new life vest stations, we join Kendra Dula and Rachel Henderson on the Good Day couch.

Find Manistee Area Leadership Program on Facebook.