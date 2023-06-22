Mancelona man scheduled for court for sexual assault against child

The Michigan State Police said Thursday that a parent brought their child to the Gaylord Post in February to report possible sexual assault of the minor, that happened between June 2017 and Oct. 2022.

Officials say the suspect of the assaults was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Grandstaff of Mancelona.

Grandstaff was interviewed by state troopers and search warrants issued. On June 20, the Antrim County Prosecutor authorized an arrest warrant, leading to Grandstaff’s arrest and lodging at the Antrim County Jail on June 21, MSP says.

Advertisement

Grandstaff was arraigned on June 21 on one count criminal sexual conduct first degree for victim under 13 and one count criminal sexual conduct second degree for victim under 13.

He was given a $50,000 PR bond and is scheduled to be back in court on July 12.