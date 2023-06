Manton Brushfire

Wexford County Emergency Management says a wildfire has broken out.

According to a Facebook post by Wexford County Emergency Management, East 18 1/2 Road between North 41 Road and North 39 Road is closed until further notice.

They also said that evacuations on East 20 Road between North East 41 Road and North 39 Road have taken place.

This is an active scene and Wexford County Emergency Management is asking people to stay clear of the area.