Going behind the scenes with Cherry Capital Airport TSA officers

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring, and you can do your part to keep airline passengers safe.

Videographer Josh Monroe was at the Cherry Capital Airport Thursday to see what it takes to be a TSA Officer.

And if you want to try your hand at being a TSA officer, the Traverse City Michigan Works office will be hosing hiring events throughout the summer. The dates and times are as follows:

Thursday July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pay for being a TSA officer starts at $20.44 per hour.

You can find out more about the position by clicking here.



