East Jordan teens get inside look of ‘The Dream Inspiration Tour’ on Huron Jewel

On June 21, teens from East Jordan were welcomed aboard the Huron Jewel Schooner docked on Drummond Island to talk about it’s recent nine-month journey.

The schooners owners and crew just returned from their trip last week that took them from Drummond Island, up the St. Lawrence Seaway, and to South Florida.

On Wednesday, they welcomed the teens aboard to tour the ship and describe the journey; a journey they call the “Dream Inspiration Tour.”

Advertisement

“We opened up the boat like we had earlier, and show folks the ship and show them our story that it was our dream to build the schooner and if we can build a schooner, you can make your own dream happen so we called it the Dream Inspiration Tour,” said Julie Covert of the Huron Jewel.

Covert says the opportunity to see the ship and talk about the journey shows guests there is a different world than what they’re used to.

Covert plans to have their next trip in five years, this time to the Caribbean where the expect to live for a few years.



