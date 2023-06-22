Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Stay cool and save money this summer

Staying cool during the hot summer months can be difficult and with heavy use of air conditioners, it can also be expensive. That is why Consumer’s Energy has done the research in finding ways that you can beat the heat while not breaking the bank, because small changes can make a big difference for your energy bill.

Here are some tips from Consumer’s Energy to cut down on your cooling costs:

1. Increasing your thermostat by even 1 degree can help you save up to 3% on your cooling costs.

2. Precool your home: By pre-cooling your home in the morning and keeping doors and windows closed, your A/C won’t run as often during the hottest parts of the day.

3. Block out the Heat: As much as we crave the sunshine, closing drapes, shades and blinds during the day to prevent the sun from heating your home unnecessarily is another way to save on your electric bill this summer.

Affordability looks different for everyone and that is why Consumer’s Energy offers help to those that may be struggling to make payments. Assistance is out there and available, visit the Consumer’s Energy website for additional information.