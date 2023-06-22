Beechwood Campground set to reopen Friday in Mason County

A popular Northern Michigan campground is opening up earlier than expected, after being closed for renovations.

Ludington State Park’s Beechwood Campground normally opens in the spring. State Park manager Jim Gallie said the inquiries into the reopening of Beechwood Campground have been constant.

“When is this project going to be done? It was supposed to be done a year ago. Are you going to get it done soon,?” said Gallie.

Gallie said but now they finally have an answer, tomorrow!

He said the park normally opens in late April, but the campground underwent renovations, so it stayed closed until now.

“We were hoping to have two-bathroom buildings and electrical system upgraded for 2022,” said Gallie.

But he said they had unexpected delays.

“We had some difficulties with supply chain, some difficulties with weather, some difficulties on the side of the contractor as well,” said Gallie.

Last year, they temporarily opened up Beechwood on a limited basis but then shut down again this past winter.

“So, we ended up having another contractor come in and complete the work for us,” said Gallie.

The State Park said they are excited they are finally done with the renovations, and being finished ahead of time is great news.

“This is a really nice time of year to get out and camp. It’s the lead up to the 4th of July. But we’re also losing revenue every day that that’s closed. So, it is really helpful for us to be able to open up early so we’re happy that we can at least open up a week earlier,” said Gallie.

Gallie said because opening early was unexpected, there are spots still open.

“I think right now we’ve got maybe 30 reservations. We’re expecting people, though, to come in tomorrow, especially with the weather being as nice as it is this weekend,” said Gallie.

By next weekend, the park said business should be back to normal.

“We think it’ll be kind of a slow increase of visitors throughout this next week. And then the June 30 was the date that we had originally planned. And we’re full. All 50 campsites are full then,” said Gallie.

For more information on how to reserve a spot, please click here.