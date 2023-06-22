7 things to do to stay safe from lightning

In 2001, National Lightning Safety Awareness Week was started by meteorologist John Jensenius. Since the campaign launched to educate the public on staying safe from lightning, data shows that lightning deaths have decreased from nearly 55 deaths a year to under 30 between 2001 and 2020. Between 2013 and 2023, so far, 177 men and 50 women have been killed by lightning.

In the United States, the number of deaths in each state varies. Since 1959, Michigan has had an average of 21-50 deaths each year. However, since 2013, there have been only three deaths in Michigan from lightning. In 2016, a woman from Grand Rapids died from a lightning strike in Presque Isle County while working at a boat house.

10-year total lightning deaths in the U.S.

While Northern Michigan doesn’t experience lightning generating thunderstorms as often as other states, it is still best to know the safety measures to take no matter where you are.

Lightning forms as a result of electrostatic electricity created in the atmosphere. The most common cause of the electrostatic electricity is because of the ice molecules in the upper atmosphere, gathering at the top of a storm cloud. The moisture droplets create friction. The friction results in positive and negative charges throughout the cloud. Many objects on the ground also become positively charged, below the cloud.

Thinking of it as “opposites attract,” the negative charge wants to connect to the positive charge, so an electric flash occurs to balance the charge in the atmosphere. Cloud-to-ground lightning happens when the charge connects to objects on the ground.

Lightning Formation

Lightning can also be caused by fires, if they are large enough to send large amounts of smoke into the atmosphere. This is more common in the western part of North America and other parts of the world like Australia.

Simple ways to stay safe if there’s a threat of lightning

The common phrase is, “If thunder roars, go indoors.” There is nowhere safer from lightning then being inside, away from plumbing, windows and items connected directly to electricity. Do not stand under a tree. This can actually increase your chances of being struck. If you’re at an outdoor sporting event, or beach, put the activity on pause. Go seek shelter inside the nearest building or in your car. A car can be a safe option if it has a hard roof and is properly enclosed, with all windows up. Wait at least 30 minutes after hearing the last rumble of thunder before going back outside. Lightning can travel several miles from the main thunderstorm, sometimes farther than the sound can travel. Stay tuned to the forecast. Knowing ahead of time what the weather may be like can prevent you from being stranded in an unsafe location. The Doppler 9&10 Weather App provides alerts, including lighting detection for any location you choose. If you are stranded in an open area, go to the lowest spot you can find but still move to an indoor shelter as quickly as possible.

Common myths about lightning

Don’t be fooled by some of these common misunderstandings when dealing with lightning.

Ever call it heat lightning? Heat lightning is a myth. The lightning you see in the sky on warm nights is just lightning in a thunderstorm that is too far away (it can be nearly 100 miles!) to hear. That’s because the speed of sound is slower than the speed of light, therefore the sound can’t travel as far. Factors like temperature and moisture content in the atmosphere can also prevent the sound of thunder from traveling farther.

Lightning never strikes the same place twice. Wrong! Lightning can strike locations more than once, especially tall objects like sky scrapers and radio towers. The Empire State Building gets struck by lightning 23 times a year on average.

You can’t get struck by lightning when the sky is blue. Yes, you can! Lightning can travel a good distance, meaning even if the sky is blue, a nearby storm can produce a lightning bolt than can travel to your location. That’s why you should wait at least 30 minutes before going outside after a storm passes.

Lightning fun facts

You can get a rough estimate on how far away a lightning flash was by counting the seconds between the flash of lightning and when you hear thunder. Then divide the number of seconds that you counted by 5. That’s how many miles away it is.

Lightning can help add nitrogen to the soil. The heat from the 50,000-degree+ lightning bolts can break down nitrogen in the atmosphere. The resulting free nitrogen molecules can make their way to the soil through falling precipitation after bonding with oxygen. This is great for crops that deplete lots of nitrogen from the soil, such as corn.

There are many different types of “lightning.” Intra-cloud lightning and cloud-to-ground lightning are the most common.

Lightning can be seen in cloud tops from satellites in space NASA Releases Photo Showing Lightning From Space (910 Media Group)

For the deaf and hard of hearing, you can find information on how to stay safe during lightning events here.



