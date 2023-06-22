20 Year Old Man In Jail After Police Chase

There was an early morning police chase through Cadillac this morning.

Police say they tried to stop a car on Chestnut St. near North Lake St. for speeding.

The car didn’t stop and tried to get away.

Officers chased the car all throughout the City of Cadillac, Clam Lake Township and Haring Township.

Police say the driver lost control on Wheeler St. -- near East River St. -- and was arrested.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

Police later determined that the driver, a 20-year-old Cadillac man, broke into a Cadillac home where he got the cars keys so he could take the homeowner’s car.