Youthworks Conservation Corps teaching young adults about conservation

Youthworks Conservation Corps is a great way for young adults to learn about conservation.

The Youthwork’s Conservation Corps is a program through Child and Family services. Young adults in the program learn important job and life skills with hands on activities.

One group was at Twin Lakes Park in Long Lake Township. Those enrolled in the program say that it’s a great way to become involved in the community.

“What I really like about our grooup is that we’re physically out there and getting our hands on, and it’s a job that they never get told you’re always learning stuff. To be able to know what I’m making a difference, that’s one of the biggest parts,”

