Traverse City man pulled over for seatbelt violation, MSP arrests him for weapons and drugs

Michigan State Police Gaylord Post officials said Wednesday that a convicted felon was re-arrested after a traffic stop.

On June 19 around 8:15 p.m., a trooper from the Gaylord Post conducted a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation on US-131 in Mancelona.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Traverse City man, did not have a driver’s license, troopers said.

Advertisement

Troopers said they then found the man was in possession of 27 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams heroin, a shotgun, 400 rounds of ammunition, a large amount of plastic baggies, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver was a convicted felon, troopers said. He was arrested and lodged in the Antrim County Jail.

By Michigan State Police



