The Butterfly House and Bug Zoo is the home to hundreds of invertebrates from around the world.

Some of the butterflies they have came all the way from Mexico to Northern Michigan!

With a visit at the Bug Zoo, you can see all different kinds of bugs from honeybees in their hives to axolotls regenerating their limbs.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the zoo getting to see how these species live in their habitats.

Spreading Wings at The Butterfly House and Bug Zoo-6:45