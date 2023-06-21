Neighbors feel lucky after Lake County wildfire gets within feet of homes

Some people in Cherry Valley Township in Lake County are feeling relieved to still have their homes after a wildfire Tuesday.

Crews across Lake County were dispatched to 38th Street in Lake County after a power line fell down sparking the fire.

Mark Johnson said he was coming back home from work when he turned on 38th Street and noticed all the smoke down the road.

“I got about to the middle of the dirt road and I saw smoke and I thought, ‘where the heck is it coming from,’” Johnson explained. “Next thing I know I saw flames on the trees and was like, ‘holy cow!’ I could feel the heat coming off the trees.”

Another neighbor, Dan Dewey, said he was at work in Grand Rapids when he got the call about the fire. He said he had to leave work early and race up to Lake County.

“I got a call from my neighbor while I’m at work telling me that my place is about thirty feet from going up,” Dewey recollected. “Looking at the job that [fire crews] have done, my place is still here. I guess all I can say is great job.”

Yates Township Fire Department was assisted by Webber and Pleasant Plains Townships, as well as the DNR and the U.S. Forest Service. Neighbors applauded crews who they say were able to contain the fire quickly while saving lives and property in the process.

“I appreciate Yates Fire, Webber, the Forestry. Hats off to them, they’re doing a fine job maintaining this,” Johnson said.