MSP: Man licked meth off spoon when confronted about it during traffic stop

Robert John Fleming

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a Leroy man was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

On June 19 around 7:30 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle on Mitchell Street near Irma Avenue in Haring Township.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert John Fleming from Leroy, was driving on a suspended driver’s license, troopers said.

During the stop, the trooper observed two torches in the cup holder area of the vehicle. Fleming said he used them for camping.

Then the trooper also saw a spoon with white residue on it in the center console. Fleming was asked to hand the spoon to the trooper, but instead he wiped the residue from the spoon, then placed it in his mouth and began licking it, the trooper said. Fleming then dunked the spoon repeatedly in a drink, the trooper said.

The trooper asked Fleming to exit the vehicle, and Fleming told the trooper, “I don’t see what the problem is.” Fleming was then placed under arrest.

According to the trooper, an identical spoon with residue and a used syringe also were found inside the vehicle. Both items tested positive for methamphetamine, state police said. A pair of metal knuckles also were found in the vehicle, state police said.

Fleming has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of dangerous weapon, one count of operating while license suspended, and habitual offender fourth offense notice.



