Motorcycle driver hospitalized after deer dashes into the road

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a motorcycle driver was hurt in an accident with a deer.

Wallin said a 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by Bryan Helminiak, 37, of Boyne Falls, was northbound on US 131 just north of Bear River Road when a deer ran in front of him.

Helminiak was injured in the accident and was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, deputies said.

US 131 was closed for about two hours after the accident, Wallin said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Resort Bear Creek Fire Department, Emmet County EMS and the Emmet County Road Commission.

The accident remains under investigation, Wallin said.