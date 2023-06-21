Michigan man charged with killing his brother, hiding the body behind the house

MACOMB COUNTY (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with murder in the shooting death of his brother.

McKinnley Hearon, 42, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, lying to police and a felony firearms count, MLive.com reported.

Prosecutors allege that Hearon shot his brother at their home in Eastpointe following an argument on June 15. Hearon first told police that his brother wasn’t home, but police found the body behind the house.

Hearon is being held on $2 million bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.