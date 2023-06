After his 15-year-old son died of suicide, former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple fell into a debilitating downward spiral. Following an attempted suicide and being in jail for drunk driving, Eric went to therapy for his own depression and was able to make a comeback.

And on this week’s episode of MI Health Mind, Eric shares his journey for others to realize that depression is a treatable disease.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.