‘It’s already too late’ school districts planning without state budget figures

The state legislature set a deadline to have the budget done by July 1 to help schools better plan their budgets, but schools are saying that’s still too late.

The state’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1 but school districts and many municipalities begin on July 1. The legislature is looking to get them the final numbers by then. Many districts have already had to finalize their plans.

“To be honest with you, at this point, it’s almost too late,” said Roger Cole, superintendent at Morley Stanwood Community Schools. “It doesn’t matter what they tell us.”

All across the state, school boards are meeting to finalize their budgets for next school year. How much money will they have to spend? That’s still unknown until lawmakers agree on a figure.

“Otherwise you’re guessing and unfortunately you’re also guessing on how many kids are going to show up in October for money that you’re dependent upon starting in July,” he said.

Lawmakers in Lansing pat themselves on the back when they get the K-12 School Aid budget done by July 1. Sure, that’s the deadline but districts have already made their plans, held their votes and finalized their numbers.

“We’re doing just that. We’re reading the tea leaves. I’m trying to figure out what makes the most sense coming from the state looking at projections,” said Cole. “Looking at the House, the Senate, the Governor’s budget, trying to come up with what seems like a reasonably happy medium.”

The three proposals and inside conversations give districts a good idea of what to expect but every dollar counts.

“We try to hit in between, and hope nothing goes awry,” said Cole.

Districts can come back in November and restructure their plans, by then they have a final number and a final headcount.

“When things aren’t good, you plan for the worst and rely on your savings if you have to,” said Cole.

The state has a major surplus and a commitment to schools so a pay cut is not likely, but the good times aren’t expected to last forever.

“We are also being told to look at projections going forward,” said Cole. “Don’t get used to it. It’s going to go back to normal.”