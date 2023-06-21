Gaylord man tries to kick his way into home, troopers show up and arrest him, MSP says

Anthony Joseph Fortier

Michigan State Police said a Gaylord man has been arrested for trying to break into a home.

On June 16 around 7:20 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to a residence in Bagley Township for a breaking and entering in progress. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that she and two other people were hiding inside a bathroom in the home.

The caller said knew the man who was trying to break in by kicking in the doors, troopers said.

When state police arrived, they said they found 35-year-old Anthony Joseph Fortier from Gaylord standing in the driveway. The entry door to the garage was broken and the glass on it was smashed, they said. Fortier’s right hand was cut, and he had blood on his hand, troopers reported.

The caller told troopers she had recently ended a relationship with Fortier.

Fortier was arrested and charged with one count of home invasion third degree and malicious destruction of property greater than $200 but less than $1,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on July 6.



