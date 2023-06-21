Bringing in summer with 3rd Annual Tie Dye for Pride event at Sherman Park in Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie brought in the first day of summer with a tie dye party.

The Third Annual Tie Dye for Pride event at Sherman Park ended just a few hours ago.

Around 200 people took part in the LGBTQ+ celebration by creating their own colorful shirts, having some pizza and listening to some music. There were also a few booths about LGBTQ+ information and resources.

Advertisement

The event was for everyone to enjoy and to become more informed.

“This is an event is where if you are open to it and you are accepting of it, we encourage you to come to it. If not, that is okay too. Everybody has their own beliefs so we are not trying to force anything,” Katie Barkley from the Diane Peppler Resource Center said.

Barkley said that the idea for this event was brought up three years ago by an intern at the Diane Peppler Resource Center.