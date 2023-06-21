Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan: Together we can care for PTSD

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, known more commonly at PTSD, effects many Americans.

A particular group that sees larger numbers of those suffering from the disorder are our military veterans. PTSD may last months, years or decades with triggers bringing back memories of the trauma experienced. These moments can be accompanied by intense emotional and physical reactions.

But there are many treatments and support available to help those suffering from the effects of PTSD and we sit down with Dr. Beecroft from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to discuss the tools that are available for those suffering from the disorder. We also discuss ways that loved ones can help those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

For additional information or to explore resources available please visit the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan website.