68-year-old motorcyclist killed in Emmet Co. crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday around 5:23 p.m., Emmet County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic accident on US 31 west of North County Road in Littlefield Township, according to Sheriff Pete Wallin.

A 1997 Honda Motorcycle, driven by Larry Jessick, 68, of Oden, was westbound on US 31 near the Oden Fish Hatchery when he was struck from behind by a 2011 Subaru Outback, deputies said. The Outback was driven by Jennifer Buskirk, 55, of Alanson, deputies said.

Jessick was pronounced dead at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, Wallin reported.

US 31 was closed for about four hours after the accident, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Harbor Springs Fire Department, Emmet County EMS and the Emmet County Road Commission.

The accident remains under investigation.



