Traverse City Planning Commission Chair resigns

Traverse City is now looking for a new head of the Planning Commission. Planning Director, Shawn Winter, confirmed that Planning Commission Chair David Hassing resigned last Friday.

Hassing was appointed in January of 2017 and was expected to serve until November of 2025.

The director did not elaborate on the reason, but said it’s been a challenging few months for the Commission.

“They have a difficult task. They’re volunteers and they need to wrestle with issues facing our community that can be controversial at time. Most recently, we’ve been talking about changes to housing regulations,” said Winter.

The city is now looking to fill that position. In the meantime, the vice chair is taking on the role.

9&10 News, reached out to Hassing, but got no response.