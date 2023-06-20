Traverse City Light and Power moves plans to improve infrastructure forward

Traverse City Light and Power is taking the next step to complete improvements to their infrastructure but it’s going to be costly.

Monday night, the city approved the utility’s ability to look for bonds, that will pay for more than $13 million in infrastructure improvements.

Traverse City Light and Power said these improvements have been in the works since before the pandemic.

Since then, the price tag has gone up, but the utility says it’s necessary to upgrade their infrastructure, and smart grids and will open the door for more people to get broadband through TCLP.

Brandie Eckren, the executive director of Traverse City Light & Power said the company is ready to move forward.

“We haven’t actually been aggressively spending towards this project over the past years. The first two phases that occurred right before COVID hit and then everything kind of took a little bit of a standstill,” said Eckren.

Eckren said since then the price of the project has increased.

“It’s just the time, like the rate of inflation in the supply chain for materials. It’s this investment is still the same risk. And some investment that we thought we were going to make is just the price of it has adjusted,” said Eckren.

Amy Shamroe, the Mayor Pro Tem of Traverse City, said they welcome the improvements and are excited for the opportunities that come with it.

“So no matter if we were running lines of people’s houses or not, the fiber network needed to be extended as part of the smart grid that we’ve been building. And smart grids are essential in the 21st century,” said Shamroe.

TCLP said it seemed like a no-brainer to make the investments. Fiber is better than copper wires when it comes to security.

“We already had to invest in the infrastructure so we can invest in the infrastructure and offer internet. It was a huge win. We have customers that have been on a waiting list for like a couple of years and we were able to move them forward,” said Eckren.

TCLP says they have been providing broadband to businesses since 2007 but not too many homes.

The improvements to the infrastructure and the fiber network would mean everyone who lives in the city would be able to have broadband provided by TCLP.