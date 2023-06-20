Traverse City Curling Club hosting one day competition at National Cherry Fest

The National Cherry Fest is only a stone’s throw away.

And for the first time, the Traverse City Curling Club is collaborating with the festival. They’ll be hosting a one day competition on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Twenty-four spots per hour will be open and each registration will give the entrant two stones.

Advertisement

“It’s one of those things people watch and they’ve never done it before. And once they come out and give it a try, they realize it’s a one, it’s a pretty easy game to do. At least to understand. And number two, it’s great community,” Dr. Don Piche, TC Curling Club Co-Founder, said.

For more information on how to register, click here.