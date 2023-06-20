Tom’s Mom’s Cookies is a top ‘to-do’ this summer

If you’re from Northern Michigan you’ve most likely tasted the famous Tom’s Mom’s Cookies in Harbor Springs. People from all over the country come to Northern Michigan for these delicious home-made cookies. These cookies hold a lot of history and went on a journey to become what it is today.

Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher sat down with the store manager, Jill Vansloten to hear how Tom’s Mom’s came to be. It all began with two friends and a mother who made really good cookies!

Rachel also takes us into the bakery at Tom’s Mom’s to whip up a batch of these beloved sweet treats!