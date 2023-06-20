The Natural World in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse Conservation District has been working for 80 years to actively connect the Northern Michigan community to the land through providing accessible gateways.

Their mission is to lead, facilitate, and inspire exploration, appreciation, conservation and restoration of our natural world.

The district’s passion has been restoring and caring natural areas, working to keep local produce safe and local farms sustainable, and educating the community to be conservation leaders.

Some of their biggest impacts they’ve made through Northern Michigan nature is the restoration of the Boardman River.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in the Grand Traverse County learning more about their restoration projects and programs.

