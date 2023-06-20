Sault Ste. Marie Walmart holds inaugural Walmart Community Safety Event

Several first responder agencies spent several hours at the Sault Ste. Marie Walmart Tuesday for the inaugural Walmart Community Safety Event.

Sault Fire and EMS, Customs and Border Patrol, Sault Tribe, Sault city Police and the Chippewa County Sheriff Department all participated.

While the event was held to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s “Shop with a Cop” program, the event also brought better awareness to what local first responders do.

“One, it’s phenomenal for the kids. It lets them meet their heroes. Gives them the chance to meet officers and the firefighters and the people who keep us safe. Two, it gives our adults the chance to learn some good safety tips for them whether it’s home safety, or summer safety, water safety. Things like that,” Ethan Dietz, the Walmart front end coach, said.

Dietz said around 200 people came to the event and he hopes to have it even bigger next year.