Nearly 100,000 Michigan businesses and homes will be upgraded with high-speed internet

On Tuesday the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) announced initial recommendations for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program.

The program will provide $238 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fun to support providing internet to at least 106,00 homes and businesses in the state of Michigan.

“The ROBIN Grant Program will provide much-needed funding support for the development and expansion of broadband infrastructure to underserved Michigan communities,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). “These grant dollars will help make internet more affordable for thousands of Michiganders, allowing them greater access to critical resources such as remote education, telemedicine, and online networking and job searching tools.”

Twenty-four projects were selected from 11 applicants out of 154 applications by 40 different applicants were selected for the initial grant recommendations. More than $311 million of matching funds have also been committed by the 11 applicants to support the 24 projects which total $578 million.

Not all initial grant recommendations are expected to be funded or receive their full funding pending the outcome of a 45-day comment and objection window, where anyone may file a comment or objection to one or more of the recommendations. The comment and objection window will be open from June 16 through July 31, 2023.