Manistee Co. deputies: 79-year-old driver hit another car, sped off, then crashed into trees and died

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a woman was killed in an accident not long after being involved in a hit-and-run incident.

On June 15 at 6:49 p.m., deputies were sent to the scene of a hit-and-run.

Deputies said a vehicle had sideswiped another vehicle on Main Street (M-22) in Onekama. The owner of the vehicle that was hit said an SUV traveling north hit their vehicle, slowed down briefly, then sped off at a high rate of speed on Main Street.

A short time later, deputies were sent to a traffic crash on Portage Point Drive near Herkelrath Road in Onekama Township. The caller said an SUV left the roadway and struck several trees. Deputies determined that the SUV was the same one involved in the hit-and-run.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 79-year-old Susan Osmus of Onekama. She was initially taken to Munson Manistee Hospital, then transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Deputies said she died there of injures suffered in the crash.

Deputies said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.