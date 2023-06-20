Newaygo County graduates largest EMT class ever, but EMT and paramedic shortage continues

More EMTs are on the way after Life EMS Ambulance in Newaygo County saw its largest graduating class ever.

The boost in EMT workers comes close to a year after the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services, Fire Chiefs and EMS Practitioners said the state needed around 1,000 paramedics and EMTs.

The director of education at Life EMS Ambulance in Newaygo County, Tim Newton, said the large graduating class is a step in the right direction, but much more help is needed before they solve the state’s paramedic and EMT shortage.

“We have a tremendous shortage of EMTs and paramedics right now, but getting into our rural communities especially in Newaygo County that need is grater because of the longer distance the more transport,” Newton explained.

Life EMS Ambulance in Newaygo County saw 11 graduates in June.

“This large class is just a minor stepping stone to what is actually needed out there. The more people we can get involved in education for EMTs and paramedics the more we can get educated to serve their community and benefit the community,” Newton admitted.

Graduates went through a 10-week accelerated EMT course where they learned about the basics like CPR and AED use, but also how to safely manage a scene and treat life threatening injuries.

Jonah Jefferson is one of this year’s graduates. He says the class can seem a bit challenging at first.

“The book is pretty big so it’s pretty daunting when you get that book,” Jefferson said. “But I think overall, the course is very doable, especially with our instructors and how great they were.”

Ten out of the 11 graduates will begin their careers in Newaygo County as another class gets prepared to start in August.

“I really like being able to be the first one there when someone is having the worst day of their life and helping them out, especially in the community that I live. You have the opportunity to help your neighbors, their children, grandparents. I think it’s great” Jefferson said.

Click here for more information and to get registered for their next course coming up this summer, August 29.



