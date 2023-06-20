Local bestselling author pens new Michigan-centric novel ‘Famous In A Small Town’

"Famous in a Small Town" by Viola Shipman

Viola Shipman is a bestselling author with many novels based here in Michigan, including their latest release ‘Famous in a Small Town,’ which follows the story of 15-year-old Mary Jackson the first woman ever crowned ‘The Cherry Pit Spittin’ Champion’ of Good Hart, Michigan. This leads to Mary becoming a lifetime superstar in Good Hart and opening the Very Cherry General Store, which she has run into her 80′s where our story picks up.

Wade Rouse writes under the pseudonym Viola Shipman in honor of his grandmother whose name he hopes will carry on as the novels Wade has written under the Shipman name have becomes more and more popular, particularly in Michigan.

Wade will be traveling around Michigan for the next week or so promoting the book and meeting with fans.

For more information on attending one of these events or to purchase your copy of ‘Famous in a Small Town’ visit the Viola Shipman website.