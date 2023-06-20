Kalkaska man pleads guilty to possession of pipe bombs

Terrence Vanochten

On Tuesday, Terrence Wayne Vanochten, 56, of Kalkaska, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing three pipe bombs.

“Today’s plea agreement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect the public from people who unlawfully possess destructive devices,” said Mark Totten, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan. “Vanochten possessed these pipe bombs in clear violation of federal law, and I am grateful to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office for their careful work.”

According to court documents, on Aug. 17, 2022, Kalkaska sheriff’s deputies responded to Vanochten’s residence after receiving a report that he was firing a semiautomatic weapon from the home. After finding what initially appeared to be a fully automatic rifle, authorities obtained a search warrant and found three pipe bombs in an ammunition can in his home. The bombs were constructed from sections of metal pipe with screwed-on metal end caps. One end of each bomb was drilled to allow the insertion of fuse cord, a length of which Vanochten kept in the ammunition can with the bombs. When subjected to laboratory testing, the powder and fuses rapidly burned as designed. If detonated, the devices could kill, maim, or injure people through the projection of shrapnel.

Vanochten pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing an unregistered destructive device, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. As part of his plea agreement, Vanochten will forfeit the bombs, as well as a projectile launcher attached to one of his AR-15 type rifles. The launcher also qualified as an unregistered destructive device.

As a result of the conviction, Vanochten cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition again.



