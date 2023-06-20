Grant Me Hope: Izzy

This week we introduce you to Izzy, a 16-year-old who is well-mannered, intelligent and kind-hearted.

She likes swimming, hunting, camping and fishing. But when she’s with her friends then she likes to hang out, talk and watch movies. They used to ride bikes and go shopping, and her favorite stores are Walmart and JCPenny.

She likes to clean and does not like dirtiness.

Her least favorite subject is math while her favorite is art.

She wants to work with kids and adults with special needs when she grows up like at the hospitals or schools.

