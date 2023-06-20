Eight Alger Correctional Facility employees face federal charges for 2019 inmate death

Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged eight former and current employees of Alger Correctional Facility with felony counts related to the 2019 in-custody death of former inmate Jonathon Lancaster.

According to Nessel, Lancaster had allegedly stopped eating and drinking while incarcerated at the facility and was put in an observation cell in restraints. He remained in the cell restrained until he died three days later.

Nessel says that despite the weight loss in excess of fifty pounds in fifteen days, widespread knowledge of his deteriorating state and the Michigan Department of Corrections polices, Lancaster received no emergency medical attention until after his death.

Advertisement

Among the ones facing charges, Nessel says that four are registered nurses who attended Lancaster in his final days, two corrections officers who were present at his time of death and both the former Acting Warden Scott Sprader and Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier.

The charges are as follows:

Spapder, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Mercier, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Registered nurse, formerly MDOC, Paul Zelenake, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Registered nurse, formerly MDOC, Nathan Moser, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Registered nurse, formerly MDOC, Barbara Bedient, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Registered nurse, formerly MDOC, John Crane, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Former MDOC Sargent Jason Denman, one count of Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

MDOC Officer Shown Brinkman, one count of Misconduct in Office

Michigan State Police handled the investigation.